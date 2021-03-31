Market cap of SenesTech Inc. [SNES] reaches 19.94M – now what?

SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ: SNES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.80%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that SenesTech Announces Year End 2020 Financial and Operational Results.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary, next generation technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, which ended on December 31, 2020.

Ken Siegel, CEO of SenesTech, commented, “We made significant progress in 2020 in building awareness and adoption of ContraPest, as evidenced by a 97% year-over-year increase in revenue. Although the revenue increase is from a relatively small base, we are making measurable progress despite the continuing pandemic. Importantly, we recently concluded pivotal ContraPest monitored deployments in agricultural and urban settings within integrated pest management programs initially including conventional rodenticides. The deployments had extremely positive results in reducing rat infestations and their enormous economic impact. In addition to these pivotal deployments, the state of California has enacted legislation that went into effect January 1, 2021 that prohibits the use of the four major Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (SGARs) broadly used in traditional rodent pest control practices. As impacts from the pandemic begin to subside and we are able to more aggressively interact with potential agricultural and municipal customers, we believe we are well positioned to address these very large market opportunities.”.

Over the last 12 months, SNES stock dropped by -27.98%. The average equity rating for SNES stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.94 million, with 11.46 million shares outstanding and 3.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, SNES stock reached a trading volume of 1133070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SenesTech Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.80. With this latest performance, SNES shares dropped by -14.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for SenesTech Inc. [SNES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9293, while it was recorded at 1.8040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7742 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SenesTech Inc. [SNES] shares currently have an operating margin of -3084.11 and a Gross Margin at -120.54. SenesTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3076.36.

Return on Total Capital for SNES is now -179.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -184.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -246.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -144.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SenesTech Inc. [SNES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.13. Additionally, SNES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.SenesTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SenesTech Inc. posted -1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SenesTech Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.10% of SNES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNES stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 34,278, which is approximately -7.106% of the company’s market cap and around 1.93% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 7,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in SNES stocks shares; and TCI WEALTH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $5000.0 in SNES stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SenesTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ:SNES] by around 7,355 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,966 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 37,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNES stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,355 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 50 shares during the same period.