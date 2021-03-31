Market cap of INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] reaches 50.64M – now what?

INVO Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: INVO] closed the trading session at $4.94 on 03/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.10, while the highest price level was $5.63. The company report on March 31, 2021 that INVO Bioscience Reports 2020 Financial Results.

Company to Host Conference Call on March 30 at 4:30pm ET (Details Below).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVO), a medical device company focused on creating alternative treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility and developers of INVOcell®, the world’s only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System, announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.12 percent and weekly performance of 10.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 64.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, INVO reached to a volume of 1240040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVO shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for INVO Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.20.

INVO stock trade performance evaluation

INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.51. With this latest performance, INVO shares gained by 48.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.80 and a Gross Margin at +90.56. INVO Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO] managed to generate an average of -$433,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.INVO Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

INVO Bioscience Inc. [INVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.00% of INVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVO stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 625,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 56,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in INVO stocks shares; and EIDELMAN VIRANT CAPITAL, currently with $99000.0 in INVO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in INVO Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in INVO Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:INVO] by around 759,909 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 61 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 759,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 759,909 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.