Market cap of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] reaches 2.85B – now what?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: BFT] loss -1.88% or -0.29 points to close at $15.10 with a heavy trading volume of 12790379 shares. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Paysafe Completes Business Combination with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II.

~ Transaction and move to capital markets expected to accelerate growth, enhance margins, and continue to build upon Paysafe’s M&A strategy ~.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

~ Combined company will operate as Paysafe Limited and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the Ticker PSFE ~.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, BFT reached to a volume of 12790379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is set at 1.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for BFT stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.20, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.56. Additionally, BFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.