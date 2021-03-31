Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] moved up 22.38: Why It’s Important

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] gained 22.38% on the last trading session, reaching $8.64 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2021 that LIZHI INC. Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 26, 2021. The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidate statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lizhi.fm.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@lizhi.fm or Investor Relations Department at LIZHI INC., Yangcheng Creative Industry Zone, No. 309 Middle Huangpu Avenue, Tianhe District, Guangzhou 510655, the People’s Republic of China.

Lizhi Inc. represents 46.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $421.37 million with the latest information. LIZI stock price has been found in the range of $6.86 to $8.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, LIZI reached a trading volume of 4233365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIZI shares is $8.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, LIZI shares dropped by -12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 267.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 7.81 for the last single week of trading, and 5.14 for the last 200 days.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.50. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.47.

Return on Total Capital for LIZI is now -102.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.89. Additionally, LIZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 194.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.78.Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lizhi Inc. posted -0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -575.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIZI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]

7 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 295,642 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 704,946 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 690,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 293,578 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 704,326 shares during the same period.