LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] moved down -15.32: Why It’s Important

LifeMD Inc. [NASDAQ: LFMD] traded at a low on 03/30/21, posting a -15.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.98. The company report on March 30, 2021 that LifeMD Reports Q4 2020 Revenue up 227% to Record $12.9 Million, Full Year up 199% to Record $37.3 Million.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. All quarterly and full year comparisons are to the same year-ago period. The company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results (see dial-in information below.).

Q4 Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1702473 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LifeMD Inc. stands at 13.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.11%.

The market cap for LFMD stock reached $366.90 million, with 25.58 million shares outstanding and 12.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 959.42K shares, LFMD reached a trading volume of 1702473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeMD Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.96.

How has LFMD stock performed recently?

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.37. With this latest performance, LFMD shares dropped by -25.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1231.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.25, while it was recorded at 18.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.58 for the last 200 days.

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.18 and a Gross Margin at +66.50. LifeMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] managed to generate an average of -$120,662 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 126.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.11.LifeMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]

There are presently around $14 million, or 3.70% of LFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFMD stocks are: MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 421,053, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 234,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 million in LFMD stocks shares; and BARRY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $1.33 million in LFMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LifeMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in LifeMD Inc. [NASDAQ:LFMD] by around 832,551 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 40,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 872,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFMD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 832,551 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.