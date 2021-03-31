Li Auto Inc. [LI] Revenue clocked in at $1.44 billion, down -21.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] plunged by -$1.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $24.22 during the day while it closed the day at $22.60. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at ir@lixiang.com.

Li Auto Inc. stock has also loss -15.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LI stock has declined by -22.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.04% and lost -21.61% year-on date.

The market cap for LI stock reached $20.27 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 95.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.91M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 12159833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $36.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.73. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.04% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.22, while it was recorded at 23.81 for the last single week of trading.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$5,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,422 million, or 9.20% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 4,634,284, which is approximately -53.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 4,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.7 million in LI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $90.17 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 85.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 35,302,780 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 34,972,820 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,357,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,918,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,903,400 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 9,468,973 shares during the same period.