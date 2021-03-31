Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] Is Currently 4.41 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] gained 4.41% on the last trading session, reaching $1.42 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Iterum Therapeutics Appoints Beth P. Hecht to Board of Directors.

Patrick Heron to leave the Board.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the “Company” or “Iterum”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, announced the appointment of Beth P. Hecht to the Company’s Board of Directors replacing Patrick Heron, who announced he would be leaving the Board, effective as of March 12, 2021. Ms. Hecht will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Board.

Iterum Therapeutics plc represents 176.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $252.38 million with the latest information. ITRM stock price has been found in the range of $1.28 to $1.4499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.47M shares, ITRM reached a trading volume of 9864522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITRM shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.19

Trading performance analysis for ITRM stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6820, while it was recorded at 1.4060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1017 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc posted -1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

There are presently around $10 million, or 10.40% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $2.07 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 2,154,948 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 146,007 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,682,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,983,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,005,968 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 146,007 shares during the same period.