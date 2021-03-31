GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] Stock trading around $31.78 per share: What’s Next?

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.53% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -62.07%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Gsx Techedu Inc – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Gsx Techedu Inc – ADR (NYSE:GSX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74407.

Over the last 12 months, GSX stock dropped by -24.64%. The average equity rating for GSX stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.85 billion, with 242.56 million shares outstanding and 123.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, GSX stock reached a trading volume of 80707040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for GSX Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price from $68 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for GSX Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on GSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSX Techedu Inc. is set at 9.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

GSX Stock Performance Analysis:

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -62.07. With this latest performance, GSX shares dropped by -69.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.43 for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.05, while it was recorded at 56.10 for the last single week of trading, and 79.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GSX Techedu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.63 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. GSX Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.55.

Return on Total Capital for GSX is now -40.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.91. Additionally, GSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.87.

GSX Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

GSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSX Techedu Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] Insider Position Details

Positions in GSX Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX] by around 37,521,494 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 9,790,166 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 62,732,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,044,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,638,395 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,059 shares during the same period.