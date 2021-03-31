Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] Revenue clocked in at $10.20 million, down -26.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.73 at the close of the session, up 2.98%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Digital Ally Inks New Multi-Year Contract to Outfit Officers and Vehicles with Body-Worn and In-Car Camera Systems.

Soddy-Daisy Police Department takes advantage of the Company’s popular subscription payment plan.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, announced it has received a new multi-year contract from Soddy-Daisy Police Department (TN) for twenty-one (21) EVO-HD in-car systems, twenty-two (22) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras, one (1) EVO-HD interview room solution and full access to the EVO Web Portal cloud storage solution.

Digital Ally Inc. stock is now -26.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DGLY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.81 and lowest of $1.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.10, which means current price is +14.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, DGLY reached a trading volume of 12734004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]?

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $9 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on DGLY stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has DGLY stock performed recently?

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, DGLY shares dropped by -15.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2378, while it was recorded at 1.7160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5571 for the last 200 days.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.24 and a Gross Margin at +30.96. Digital Ally Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.83.

Return on Total Capital for DGLY is now -242.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -251.50. Additionally, DGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 385.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] managed to generate an average of -$84,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Ally Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.50% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,136,813, which is approximately 24.093% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 403,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in DGLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.45 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Ally Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 396,760 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,125,589 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,107,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,629,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,240 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 164,362 shares during the same period.