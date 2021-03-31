Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] is 11.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] traded at a high on 03/30/21, posting a 1.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.11. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Deutsche Bank announced its appointment as depositary bank for the NASDAQ-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a wealth management service provider in China. Their primary services are wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management. Wealth management is currently their largest business segment. This unit markets and distributes investment products and funds that raise capital both privately and through public offerings.*.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9162831 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.00%.

The market cap for DB stock reached $25.02 billion, with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 9162831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 413.34.

How has DB stock performed recently?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, DB shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.70, while it was recorded at 12.23 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 444.07. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $5,847 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 183.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Insider trade positions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

There are presently around $7,359 million, or 36.74% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 98,823,423, which is approximately 27.805% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 66,488,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $805.17 million in DB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $775.34 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly -0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 126,865,885 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 39,520,144 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 441,281,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,667,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,469,504 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,305,695 shares during the same period.