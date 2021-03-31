Cowen lifts QuantumScape Corporation [QS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.30%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that QuantumScape Announces Closing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 11,960,000 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 1,560,000 additional shares of its Class A common stock, for gross proceeds of $478.4 million. No shareholders sold in this offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities acted as an additional book-running manager. Baird, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory acted as co-managers.

The one-year QuantumScape Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.34. The average equity rating for QS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.74 billion, with 252.14 million shares outstanding and 99.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.69M shares, QS stock reached a trading volume of 10071675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $58.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 6.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.30. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -23.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.73, while it was recorded at 44.93 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.70 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,068 million, or 37.20% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 9,029,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.91 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $341.66 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

160 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 67,803,341 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,644,568 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,829,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,618,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,213,896 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,168,313 shares during the same period.