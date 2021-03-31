Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO] moved down -8.04: Why It’s Important

Collective Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGRO] closed the trading session at $9.26 on 03/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.20, while the highest price level was $10.10. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Collective Growth Reminds Stockholders to Vote.

Approximately 99% of Proxies Have Voted in Favor of the Innoviz Transaction.

Stockholders as of the Close of Business on March 4, 2021 Should Vote Their Shares Even if They No Longer Own Them.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.20 percent and weekly performance of -10.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 720.10K shares, CGRO reached to a volume of 1205527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Collective Growth Corporation is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CGRO stock trade performance evaluation

Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.53. With this latest performance, CGRO shares dropped by -27.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.43 for Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.24, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading.

Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.84. Additionally, CGRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.15.

Collective Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50 million, or 25.80% of CGRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGRO stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.83% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 873,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.09 million in CGRO stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $7.41 million in CGRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Collective Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGRO] by around 3,951,773 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 8,302,497 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,805,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,449,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGRO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,684,240 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,695,940 shares during the same period.