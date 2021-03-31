Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] Stock trading around $13.76 per share: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] jumped around 2.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.76 at the close of the session, up 18.52%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Cloopen Group Holding Limited Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) (“Cloopen” or the “Company”), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, RAAS reached a trading volume of 3417366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]?

Goldman have made an estimate for Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.00.

How has RAAS stock performed recently?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.97.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.36 for Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS], while it was recorded at 13.32 for the last single week of trading.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

