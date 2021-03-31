Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] Stock trading around $2.33 per share: What’s Next?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RKDA] loss -4.51% or -0.11 points to close at $2.33 with a heavy trading volume of 6893846 shares. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

– Record revenues, up six-fold over prior year -.

– Strong balance sheet entering 2021 -.

It opened the trading session at $2.45, the shares rose to $2.47 and dropped to $2.2601, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RKDA points out that the company has recorded -15.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, RKDA reached to a volume of 6893846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for RKDA stock

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.70. With this latest performance, RKDA shares dropped by -28.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1743.46 and a Gross Margin at +24.29. Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2464.07.

Return on Total Capital for RKDA is now -174.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -280.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.06. Additionally, RKDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] managed to generate an average of -$472,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 153.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. go to 14.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.20% of RKDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKDA stocks are: ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP with ownership of 300,000, which is approximately 1100% of the company’s market cap and around 12.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 263,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in RKDA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.42 million in RKDA stock with ownership of nearly 946.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RKDA] by around 498,280 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 251,203 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 366,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,116,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKDA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 74 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,605 shares during the same period.