AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] Stock trading around $26.68 per share: What’s Next?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.72%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that AbCellera Reports Full Year 2020 Business Results.

Total revenue of $233 million1 in 2020, up 1,908% year-over-year.

Total revenue from research fees of $20 million, up 71% year-over-year.

The average equity rating for ABCL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.61 billion, with 285.20 million shares outstanding and 178.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 942.46K shares, ABCL stock reached a trading volume of 3574423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 373.00.

ABCL Stock Performance Analysis:

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.72.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.70 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.76, while it was recorded at 25.82 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into AbCellera Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.46. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.04.

Return on Total Capital for ABCL is now -26.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.35. Additionally, ABCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] managed to generate an average of -$20,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,817 million, or 36.70% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 19,283,744, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 10,450,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.81 million in ABCL stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $224.13 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 68,103,702 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,103,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,103,702 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.