Wall Street Analyst Upgrade iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] closed the trading session at $16.55 on 03/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.00, while the highest price level was $18.49. The company report on March 29, 2021 that iQIYI Ushers in Next-Generation of Entertainment with Chinese Girl Group THE9’s Debut Extended Reality (XR) Concert.

THE9’s “X-City” Concert Introduces World-Leading Extended Reality (XR) Experiences that Delivers Innovative User Experience and Immersive Interactivity.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative, market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that THE9, a Chinese girl group formed by the top nine members of season two of iQIYI’s hit reality talent show “Youth with You”, holds its debut “X-City” extended reality (XR) concert on March 26 and March 27, 2021, on its streaming platform. The concert was an audio-visual feast backed by XR technologies that allowed for a high level of immersion and real-time interaction between THE9 and their fans.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.32 percent and weekly performance of -40.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.74M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 135526387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.70, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.98. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -34.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.95 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.06, while it was recorded at 21.23 for the last single week of trading, and 22.59 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$131,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,825 million, or 74.50% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately -1.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 31,838,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.93 million in IQ stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $417.39 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 71.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 79,133,551 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 30,688,191 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 167,010,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,832,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,502,688 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 10,093,611 shares during the same period.