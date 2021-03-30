Wall Street Analyst Initiated Youdao Inc. [DAO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Youdao Inc. [NYSE: DAO] slipped around -3.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.96 at the close of the session, down -13.72%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Youdao Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

Youdao Inc. stock is now -5.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAO Stock saw the intraday high of $29.095 and lowest of $24.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.70, which means current price is +3.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 677.90K shares, DAO reached a trading volume of 1564986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Youdao Inc. [DAO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAO shares is $41.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Youdao Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Youdao Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on DAO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Youdao Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has DAO stock performed recently?

Youdao Inc. [DAO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.02. With this latest performance, DAO shares dropped by -21.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for Youdao Inc. [DAO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.88, while it was recorded at 28.96 for the last single week of trading, and 31.57 for the last 200 days.

Youdao Inc. [DAO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Youdao Inc. [DAO] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.01 and a Gross Margin at +45.91. Youdao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Youdao Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Youdao Inc. [DAO]

There are presently around $408 million, or 48.00% of DAO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 10,268,298, which is approximately 9.365% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD., holding 1,342,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.52 million in DAO stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $29.23 million in DAO stock with ownership of nearly 1.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Youdao Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Youdao Inc. [NYSE:DAO] by around 2,705,148 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,863,756 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 11,777,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,346,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,742 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 714,997 shares during the same period.