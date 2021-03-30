Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] is 18.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [NASDAQ: UPC] surged by $1.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.99 during the day while it closed the day at $5.61. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of IPO for its Client Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (Nasdaq: UPC).

Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of the initial public offering (the “Offering”) for its client Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”, Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, during which Univest acted as the underwriter and sole book-running manager. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on March 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol “UPC”.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for upgrading and expanding the Company’s manufacturing facilities, conducting research and development, branding, advertising and marketing, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Compared to the average trading volume of 618.34K shares, UPC reached a trading volume of 48829588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73.

UPC stock trade performance evaluation

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.39 and a Gross Margin at +45.24. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.62.

Return on Total Capital for UPC is now 53.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.72. Additionally, UPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.