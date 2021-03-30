Summit Insights lifts Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] gained 4.81% or 7.21 points to close at $157.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3679176 shares. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Analog Devices Announces Complete Radio Platform for 5G O-RAN Ecosystem.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced an ASIC-based radio platform for O-RAN compliant 5G radio units that is designed to shorten time to market and meet the evolving needs of 5G networks. The O-RAN ecosystem uses open standards to disaggregate the traditional network and allow greater flexibility and additional features across carrier networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005195/en/.

It opened the trading session at $148.42, the shares rose to $157.37 and dropped to $148.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADI points out that the company has recorded 39.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -89.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 3679176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $179.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 55.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.50 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.69, while it was recorded at 152.49 for the last single week of trading, and 132.90 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.08 and a Gross Margin at +58.25. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.79.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.62. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $76,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 11.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $55,470 million, or 97.50% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,779,983, which is approximately -0.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 30,187,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.59 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -5.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 586 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 31,788,926 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 22,080,507 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 299,196,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,065,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,385,138 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,550,780 shares during the same period.