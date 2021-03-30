RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell -63.84% so far this year. What now?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] price surged by 17.00 percent to reach at $1.55. The company report on March 26, 2021 that RLX Technology Inc – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

RLX Technology Inc – ADR (NYSE:RLX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75821.

A sum of 18466929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.89M shares. RLX Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $10.87 and dropped to a low of $9.02 until finishing in the latest session at $10.67.

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.81.

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.12.

Insight into RLX Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.50. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.24. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of $10,345 per employee.