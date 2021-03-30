Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Stock trading around $47.89 per share: What’s Next?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] loss -0.68% or -0.33 points to close at $47.89 with a heavy trading volume of 17749732 shares. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces Production and Operations Updates and Purchase of Bitmain S19j Antminers for October 2021 Delivery.

Q4 2020 Production of 302 Bitcoin, January 2021 Production of 125 Bitcoin, February 2021 Production of 179 Bitcoin.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), one of the leading Nasdaq listed public bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announces an operations update that includes unaudited bitcoin (“BTC“) production update through February 2021 and updated miner acquisition and delivery activity.

It opened the trading session at $51.51, the shares rose to $52.75 and dropped to $47.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIOT points out that the company has recorded 1686.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -6201.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.17M shares, RIOT reached to a volume of 17749732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 8.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 403.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for RIOT stock

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.50. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1686.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5972.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.24, while it was recorded at 48.02 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.88 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.10.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -52.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$3,339,833 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.20 and a Current Ratio set at 32.20.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $762 million, or 23.70% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 3,240,635, which is approximately 331.709% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,659,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.36 million in RIOT stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $84.4 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 10,740,156 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 916,888 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,250,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,908,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,827,780 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 559,924 shares during the same period.