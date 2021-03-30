Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] Stock trading around $8.59 per share: What’s Next?

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 69.43%. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Recon Technology Announces Corporate Headquarters Relocation to Accommodate Expansion.

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON), (“Recon” or the “Company”), today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to accommodate the Company’s growth and the recent acquisition of Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd (“FGS”).

The Company’s corporate headquarters have moved from Room 1902, Building C, King Long International Mansion, 9 Fulin Road, Beijing, 100107 China to Room 601, 1 Shui’an South Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100012 China. The new office location offers a larger footprint and upgraded office facilities. Approximately 100 employees of the Company’s corporate headquarters and two subsidiaries, Beijing BHD Petroleum Technology Co., Ltd. and FGS, moved into the new premises. The Company is still holding its annual meeting of shareholders for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 on April 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time (9 p.m. ET on April 4, 2021), at its old address at 9 Fulin Road.

Over the last 12 months, RCON stock rose by 541.09%. The average equity rating for RCON stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $135.38 million, with 4.80 million shares outstanding and 4.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, RCON stock reached a trading volume of 4223507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

RCON Stock Performance Analysis:

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.43. With this latest performance, RCON shares gained by 294.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 778.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 541.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.11 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 6.60 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Recon Technology Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.68 and a Gross Margin at +29.81. Recon Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.27.

Return on Total Capital for RCON is now -14.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.92. Additionally, RCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] managed to generate an average of -$20,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.60% of RCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCON stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 61,955, which is approximately 74.792% of the company’s market cap and around 53.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in RCON stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $2000.0 in RCON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recon Technology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:RCON] by around 42,847 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 70,228 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 34,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCON stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,337 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 70,228 shares during the same period.