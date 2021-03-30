Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell -0.52% so far this year. What now?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] traded at a high on 03/29/21, posting a 1.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.62. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Astellas Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for XTANDI™ (enzalutamide) for Patients with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer.

If approved by the European Commission, enzalutamide will be the only oral therapy for the treatment of metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in addition to non-metastatic and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., “Astellas”) announced today the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending an additional indication for the oral once-daily therapy XTANDITM (enzalutamide) for adult men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC, also known as metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer or mCSPC).1 Men diagnosed with mHSPC tend to have a poor prognosis, with a median survival of approximately 3-4 years, underscoring the need for new treatment options.2.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26896736 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pfizer Inc. stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $201.00 billion, with 5.58 billion shares outstanding and 5.57 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.16M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 26896736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $40.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $43 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 54.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.20, while it was recorded at 35.90 for the last single week of trading, and 36.49 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.21. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.67.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.26. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $88,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 10.07%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $135,535 million, or 67.60% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 447,958,747, which is approximately -0.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 396,973,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.54 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.24 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -3.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,556 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 127,409,461 shares. Additionally, 1,049 investors decreased positions by around 251,267,943 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 3,322,454,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,701,132,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 282 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,931,919 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 22,568,463 shares during the same period.