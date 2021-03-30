Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is 3.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by -2.27 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Oceania Cruises Welcomes “Vista” To Its Acclaimed Fleet.

New Ship to Set Sail in 2023 Represents a “View to the Future”.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, introduced Vista to the world today, naming the first of two new 1,200-guest Allura Class ships that are being constructed by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri S.p.A. The luxury vessel, the seventh for the line, will set sail in 2023, followed by a sister ship in 2025.

A sum of 12369676 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.97M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $26.85 and dropped to a low of $25.79 until finishing in the latest session at $26.21.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.21. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $30.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 14 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -11.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.95, while it was recorded at 26.20 for the last single week of trading, and 20.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NCLH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -98.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,533 million, or 48.00% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,488,699, which is approximately 13.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,175,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $450.16 million in NCLH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $267.94 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 17159.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 53,557,529 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 22,076,630 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 97,303,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,937,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,561,635 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,445,718 shares during the same period.