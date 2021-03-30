Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] gain 6.57% so far this year. What now?

Nomura Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NMR] price plunged by -14.07 percent to reach at -$0.93. The company report on July 1, 2020 that Nomura Files Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (TOKYO:8604) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 30, 2020. The report can be accessed via Nomura’s website at:.

https://www.nomuraholdings.com/investor/library/sec/.

A sum of 3471324 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 326.49K shares. Nomura Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.79 and dropped to a low of $5.64 until finishing in the latest session at $5.68.

Guru’s Opinion on Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nomura Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Nomura Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomura Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NMR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.67.

NMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.62. With this latest performance, NMR shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nomura Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.75 and a Gross Margin at +57.29. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.11.

Return on Total Capital for NMR is now 0.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 992.26. Additionally, NMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] managed to generate an average of $8,148,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

NMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomura Holdings Inc. go to -7.10%.

Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151 million, or 0.90% of NMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMR stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 6,327,637, which is approximately 1.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 3,801,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.59 million in NMR stocks shares; and APERIO GROUP, LLC, currently with $21.1 million in NMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nomura Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Nomura Holdings Inc. [NYSE:NMR] by around 635,823 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 1,284,278 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 24,701,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,621,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,902 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 43,775 shares during the same period.