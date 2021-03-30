NIO Limited [NIO] Stock trading around $35.51 per share: What’s Next?

NIO Limited [NYSE: NIO] traded at a low on 03/29/21, posting a -1.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.51. The company report on March 26, 2021 that NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days.

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announces that the Company decides to temporarily suspend the vehicle production activity in the JAC-NIO manufacturing plant in Hefei for five working days starting from March 29, 2021 due to semiconductor shortage.

The overall supply constraint of semiconductors has impacted the Company’s production volume in March 2021. The Company expects to deliver approximately 19,500 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, adjusted from previously released outlook of 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 82911978 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NIO Limited stands at 8.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.60%.

The market cap for NIO stock reached $58.65 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.53M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 82911978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIO Limited [NIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $56.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for NIO Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $33 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for NIO Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80.30, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Limited is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

How has NIO stock performed recently?

NIO Limited [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.30. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -22.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1150.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for NIO Limited [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.29, while it was recorded at 37.54 for the last single week of trading, and 32.93 for the last 200 days.

NIO Limited [NIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Limited [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.34 and a Gross Margin at +11.52. NIO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.57.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -18.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Limited [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.71. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.00.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.NIO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for NIO Limited [NIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Limited posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Limited go to -0.15%.

Insider trade positions for NIO Limited [NIO]

There are presently around $17,028 million, or 38.10% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 107,907,768, which is approximately -0.944% of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,499,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.43 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 16.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO] by around 104,829,015 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 78,252,896 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 296,455,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,537,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 243 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,577,369 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 22,098,846 shares during the same period.