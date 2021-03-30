Market cap of Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] reaches 126.27M – now what?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] slipped around -0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.03 at the close of the session, down -11.21%. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Molecular Data Inc. Gears up its Data Services with IPFS.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that following the collaboration with China’s listed UCloud to further drive digital transformation to upgrade the chemical, medical, and new materials industries, Molecular Data has signed a 3 year IPFS (Interplanetary File System) customized operational arrangement with an renowned industry partner to gear up its data services.

Molecular Data is addressing the inadequacies faced in the various industries including deploying Blockchain solutions accordingly. Without IPFS, file storage costs and efficiency remains high. As such, Molecular Data intends to tap on the merits of IPFS such as decentralization of data; less costs, efficiency and data security.

Molecular Data Inc. stock is now 22.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MKD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.12 and lowest of $1.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.89, which means current price is +32.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, MKD reached a trading volume of 2315951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

How has MKD stock performed recently?

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.88. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -22.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3257, while it was recorded at 1.0820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4401 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.46 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$58,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 30.56.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 4,479,615 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 26,623 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,559,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,066,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,472,822 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 26,623 shares during the same period.