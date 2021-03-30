Market cap of Holicity Inc. [HOL] reaches 491.67M – now what?

Holicity Inc. [NASDAQ: HOL] traded at a high on 03/29/21, posting a 8.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.50. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Astra CEO to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event.

Astra Space Inc. (“Astra”), the fastest privately-funded company in history to demonstrate orbital launch capability, today announced that Chris Kemp, co-founder and CEO, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual NewSpace Summit on March 30th, 2021. Chris will join the “Rising Stars of NewSpace” panel hosted by Ken Herbert, CG Space Analyst, with other space industry executives.

Astra and Holicity Inc. (Nasdaq: HOL), a publicly-traded special purchase acquisition company, announced a proposed business combination on February 2, 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1894205 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Holicity Inc. stands at 10.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.79%.

The market cap for HOL stock reached $491.67 million, with 36.89 million shares outstanding and 22.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, HOL reached a trading volume of 1894205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Holicity Inc. is set at 1.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Holicity Inc. [HOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for Holicity Inc. [HOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.42, while it was recorded at 12.59 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Holicity Inc. [HOL] managed to generate an average of -$218,387 per employee.Holicity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Holicity Inc. [NASDAQ:HOL] by around 18,017,671 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,401,999 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 503,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,915,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,017,671 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.