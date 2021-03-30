Market cap of FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL] reaches 66.06M – now what?

FreightCar America Inc. [NASDAQ: RAIL] price plunged by -11.66 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on March 24, 2021 that FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Fourth quarter revenues up 35% year-over-year and 140% sequentially.

Potential of new operating structure exemplified by positive gross margin in fourth quarter.

A sum of 4140958 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. FreightCar America Inc. shares reached a high of $5.85 and dropped to a low of $4.61 until finishing in the latest session at $4.85.

The one-year RAIL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.65. The average equity rating for RAIL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAIL shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAIL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for FreightCar America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for FreightCar America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $19, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on RAIL stock. On May 07, 2018, analysts increased their price target for RAIL shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FreightCar America Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64.

RAIL Stock Performance Analysis:

FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.25. With this latest performance, RAIL shares gained by 42.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 405.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FreightCar America Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.94 and a Gross Margin at -12.45. FreightCar America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.87.

Return on Total Capital for RAIL is now -27.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 280.21. Additionally, RAIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL] managed to generate an average of -$126,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.FreightCar America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

RAIL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FreightCar America Inc. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FreightCar America Inc. go to 3.00%.

FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18 million, or 26.80% of RAIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 452,846, which is approximately -0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; MINERVA ADVISORS LLC, holding 450,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 million in RAIL stocks shares; and FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, currently with $2.18 million in RAIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FreightCar America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in FreightCar America Inc. [NASDAQ:RAIL] by around 851,592 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,066,737 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,762,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,681,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAIL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 538,274 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 881,145 shares during the same period.