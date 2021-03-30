Market cap of Alignment Healthcare Inc. Common Stock [ALHC] reaches 3.56B – now what?

Alignment Healthcare Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: ALHC] jumped around 1.69 points on Monday, while shares priced at $19.00 at the close of the session, up 9.76%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Alignment Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,200,000 shares of its common stock at $18.00 per share, including 5,500,000 shares of common stock to be sold by certain existing stockholders. As part of the offering, existing stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,080,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 26, 2021 under the symbol “ALHC,” and the offering is expected to close on March 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including continued investments in the growth of its business, and strengthening its balance sheet by potentially repaying debt.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, ALHC reached a trading volume of 1483024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alignment Healthcare Inc. Common Stock [ALHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.55. Alignment Healthcare Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.39.

Return on Total Capital for ALHC is now -4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alignment Healthcare Inc. Common Stock [ALHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 549.02. Additionally, ALHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 538.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alignment Healthcare Inc. Common Stock [ALHC] managed to generate an average of -$29,582 per employee.