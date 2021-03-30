Market Analysts see EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] gaining to $5.50. Time to buy?

EDAP TMS S.A. [NASDAQ: EDAP] surged by $1.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.88 during the day while it closed the day at $9.68. The company report on March 23, 2021 that EDAP TMS SA to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 30, 2021.

Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 31 at 8:30 am EDT.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

LYON, France, March 23, 2020 – EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the markets close on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

EDAP TMS S.A. stock has also gained 19.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDAP stock has inclined by 90.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 144.14% and gained 87.23% year-on date.

The market cap for EDAP stock reached $268.52 million, with 29.14 million shares outstanding and 12.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 243.76K shares, EDAP reached a trading volume of 2108961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDAP shares is $12.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for EDAP TMS S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $6 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2014, representing the official price target for EDAP TMS S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on EDAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EDAP TMS S.A. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

EDAP stock trade performance evaluation

EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.51. With this latest performance, EDAP shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 315.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.50, while it was recorded at 8.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.68 and a Gross Margin at +46.76. EDAP TMS S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.37.

Return on Total Capital for EDAP is now 3.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.66. Additionally, EDAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] managed to generate an average of $7,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.EDAP TMS S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EDAP TMS S.A. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDAP TMS S.A. go to 3.00%.

EDAP TMS S.A. [EDAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 18.40% of EDAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDAP stocks are: ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 826,143, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRUCE & CO., INC., holding 825,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.99 million in EDAP stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $6.37 million in EDAP stock with ownership of nearly -36.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EDAP TMS S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in EDAP TMS S.A. [NASDAQ:EDAP] by around 722,080 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 488,005 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,283,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,493,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDAP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 627,177 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,769 shares during the same period.