Market Analysts see Calix Inc. [CALX] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Calix Inc. [NYSE: CALX] closed the trading session at $32.48 on 03/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.36, while the highest price level was $37.895. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Calix to Post First Quarter 2021 Stockholder Letter with Results on April 27th.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that the company will post its first quarter 2021 stockholder letter with results for the period ending April 3, 2021 on the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ on Tuesday, April 27th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The release of the stockholder letter will be announced over newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available on the investor relations section of calix.com.

Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Wednesday, April 28th at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.14 percent and weekly performance of -29.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 86.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 915.54K shares, CALX reached to a volume of 2095801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Calix Inc. [CALX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALX shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Calix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Calix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CALX stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CALX shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calix Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

CALX stock trade performance evaluation

Calix Inc. [CALX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.89. With this latest performance, CALX shares dropped by -17.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 386.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.26 for Calix Inc. [CALX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.18, while it was recorded at 37.76 for the last single week of trading, and 25.80 for the last 200 days.

Calix Inc. [CALX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calix Inc. [CALX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.97 and a Gross Margin at +49.85. Calix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Total Capital for CALX is now 17.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calix Inc. [CALX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.73. Additionally, CALX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calix Inc. [CALX] managed to generate an average of $42,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Calix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Calix Inc. [CALX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calix Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calix Inc. go to 20.00%.

Calix Inc. [CALX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,572 million, or 78.60% of CALX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,865,244, which is approximately 5.507% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 3,750,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.81 million in CALX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $104.57 million in CALX stock with ownership of nearly 6.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Calix Inc. [NYSE:CALX] by around 9,689,782 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 6,561,331 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 32,162,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,413,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALX stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,771,434 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 897,219 shares during the same period.