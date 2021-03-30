KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] moved down -15.17: Why It’s Important

KBS Fashion Group Limited [NASDAQ: KBSF] loss -15.17% on the last trading session, reaching $3.69 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Luxventure Closed a Cross-Border Payment Agreement with Hainan New Generation Technology Co., Ltd. for Digital Payments.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and the operator of Luxventure, a social media platform, announced today that through Hua Zhi Guan (Hainan) Cross-Border E-Commerce Co., Ltd, Luxventure closed a Cross-Border Payment Agreement (“Agreement”) with Hainan New Generation Technology Co., Ltd. (“HNGT”), a leading on-line payment operator. The Agreement was entered into on December 25, 2020 and the transaction closed on March 15, 2021.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Luxventure will cooperate with HNGT in connection with on-line payment for cross-border transactions. As part of the cooperation, Luxventure will be the first E-commerce cross-border merchandise operator from Hainan to test the digital Renminbi, the on-line currency issued by the Central Bank of China.

KBS Fashion Group Limited represents 2.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.44 million with the latest information. KBSF stock price has been found in the range of $3.65 to $5.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 279.47K shares, KBSF reached a trading volume of 1603102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBS Fashion Group Limited is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBSF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for KBSF stock

KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, KBSF shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBSF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 2.80 for the last 200 days.

KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.85. KBS Fashion Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for KBSF is now 0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.00. Additionally, KBSF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF] managed to generate an average of -$535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

An analysis of insider ownership at KBS Fashion Group Limited [KBSF]

1 institutional holders increased their position in KBS Fashion Group Limited [NASDAQ:KBSF] by around 58,501 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 35,846 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 30,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBSF stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,846 shares during the same period.