Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Revenue clocked in at $3.65 billion, up 23.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] slipped around -0.47 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.61 at the close of the session, down -2.92%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Huntington, TCF Shareholders Approve Merger Of TCF Into Huntington.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; huntington.com) and TCF Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: TCF; tcfbank.com) jointly announced that each company’s shareholders have approved the proposed merger of TCF into Huntington at their respective special meetings of shareholders held today.

“Today’s shareholder approval is a key milestone in our journey to combine Huntington and TCF,” said Stephen D. Steinour, Huntington’s chairman, president, and CEO. “I am very pleased Huntington shareholders support this partnership, as it provides a compelling opportunity to accelerate shareholder value creation, while enabling us to help more people and businesses throughout our local communities. I look forward to TCF shareholders becoming Huntington shareholders when the transaction is complete.”.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock is now 23.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBAN Stock saw the intraday high of $15.885 and lowest of $15.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.91, which means current price is +25.73% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.47M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 12712555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $16.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $16.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.63.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.10, while it was recorded at 15.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.67 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.11.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $12,042 million, or 77.90% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,297,155, which is approximately -1.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,646,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $911.92 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 57,581,715 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 40,502,303 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 673,328,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 771,412,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,382,740 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,341,087 shares during the same period.