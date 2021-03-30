For Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] loss -3.76% on the last trading session, reaching $21.73 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it has entered into a six-year strategic partnership with Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, to accelerate its digital transformation and ambition to be CO2 neutral.

Palantir Foundry was designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources and make the best possible use of their data. Faurecia will use Palantir’s Foundry software to gain further insight into its data across the company, from manufacturing to purchasing, from engineering to finances.

Palantir Technologies Inc. represents 1.79 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.60 billion with the latest information. PLTR stock price has been found in the range of $21.39 to $22.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 84.50M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 57267724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $25.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $13 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.28.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.52 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.07, while it was recorded at 22.41 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $7,066 million, or 18.70% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 41,011,231, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,350,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $724.71 million in PLTR stocks shares; and 72 INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $634.6 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 223,889,567 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 75,088,629 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,203,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,182,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 281 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,697,159 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 48,642,493 shares during the same period.