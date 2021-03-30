For Fly Leasing Limited [FLY], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Fly Leasing Limited [NYSE: FLY] closed the trading session at $16.89 on 03/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.505, while the highest price level was $17.02. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Carlyle Aviation to Acquire Fly Leasing for $17.05 per Share.

Transaction Valued at Approximately $2.36 billion.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) (“FLY”) a global leader in aircraft leasing, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement (“Merger Agreement”) to be acquired by an affiliate of Carlyle Aviation Partners (“Carlyle Aviation”), the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm within The Carlyle Group’s $56 billion Global Credit platform. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, FLY shareholders will receive $17.05 per share in cash, representing a total equity valuation of approximately $520 million. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $2.36 billion. FLY’s portfolio of 84 aircraft and seven engines is on lease to 37 airlines in 22 countries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.47 percent and weekly performance of 26.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 163.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 383.27K shares, FLY reached to a volume of 9476694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fly Leasing Limited [FLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLY shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Fly Leasing Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Fly Leasing Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $27.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on FLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fly Leasing Limited is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.96.

FLY stock trade performance evaluation

Fly Leasing Limited [FLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.80. With this latest performance, FLY shares gained by 42.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.93 for Fly Leasing Limited [FLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 13.94 for the last single week of trading, and 8.64 for the last 200 days.

Fly Leasing Limited [FLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fly Leasing Limited [FLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.34 and a Gross Margin at +53.73. Fly Leasing Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.91.

Return on Total Capital for FLY is now 4.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fly Leasing Limited [FLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.77. Additionally, FLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 245.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fly Leasing Limited [FLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fly Leasing Limited posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fly Leasing Limited go to 15.79%.

Fly Leasing Limited [FLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $176 million, or 35.90% of FLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLY stocks are: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. with ownership of 2,774,196, which is approximately 0.206% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,890,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.92 million in FLY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $17.16 million in FLY stock with ownership of nearly 45.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fly Leasing Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Fly Leasing Limited [NYSE:FLY] by around 1,696,542 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,135,678 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,575,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,407,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 812,665 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,597,373 shares during the same period.