Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ] gain 363.50% so far this year. What now?

The company report on March 25, 2021 that Elite Education Group International Limited Announces Pricing of $6 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering.

Will Trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market Today Under the Ticker “EEIQ”.

Elite Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ) (“EEG”), a provider of comprehensive, one-stop education solutions for Chinese university students interested in study abroad programs in the US and other countries, today announced the pricing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 750,000 units at an offering price of $8.00 per unit for total gross proceeds of $6.0 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.47M shares, EEIQ stock reached a trading volume of 5125731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Elite Education Group International Limited [EEIQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elite Education Group International Limited is set at 14.79

EEIQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into Elite Education Group International Limited Fundamentals: