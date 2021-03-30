Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] Stock trading around $3.10 per share: What’s Next?

Elevate Credit Inc. [NYSE: ELVT] price plunged by -16.22 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Elevate Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas™.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that it has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas™ by the Great Place to Work. This is Elevate’s second time being named to this prestigious list, ranking #22 among small and medium-size companies.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“Elevate is a place where every employee has the opportunity to make a difference and feel valued. Thanks to the feedback from our team members, we have established ourselves as a sought-after employer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” said Sharon Clarey, Chief Human Resource Officer for Elevate. “Our colleagues are the backbone of our company culture, and I am extremely proud of their accomplishments and mission-driven work.”.

A sum of 3680074 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 428.67K shares. Elevate Credit Inc. shares reached a high of $3.79 and dropped to a low of $2.68 until finishing in the latest session at $3.10.

The one-year ELVT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.61. The average equity rating for ELVT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELVT shares is $5.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Elevate Credit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Elevate Credit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ELVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevate Credit Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELVT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.68.

ELVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.30. With this latest performance, ELVT shares dropped by -25.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.62 for Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elevate Credit Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.83 and a Gross Margin at +90.00. Elevate Credit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for ELVT is now 17.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.84. Additionally, ELVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] managed to generate an average of $82,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.

ELVT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elevate Credit Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -191.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elevate Credit Inc. go to -1.22%.

Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39 million, or 50.70% of ELVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELVT stocks are: REQUISITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,265,783, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,353,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 million in ELVT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.18 million in ELVT stock with ownership of nearly -5.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elevate Credit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Elevate Credit Inc. [NYSE:ELVT] by around 1,243,026 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,375,711 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,836,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,454,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELVT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,078 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 674,638 shares during the same period.