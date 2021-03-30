Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] moved up 7.92: Why It’s Important

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: DLPN] closed the trading session at $14.30 on 03/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.00, while the highest price level was $17.80. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.

Company will begin offering Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to maximize value of original media content.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has signed a partnership with Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development firm, to offer non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) that will allow fans of professional football and sports entertainment to buy and sell exclusive content developed by HOFV and its partners. The partnership provides the Company with another way to generate revenue from its burgeoning media division.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 320.59 percent and weekly performance of 162.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 333.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 206.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 299.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, DLPN reached to a volume of 12293168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLPN shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

DLPN stock trade performance evaluation

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 162.39. With this latest performance, DLPN shares gained by 206.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 333.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 376.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 16.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.46 for the last 200 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.06 and a Gross Margin at +7.78. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.77.

Return on Total Capital for DLPN is now -14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.76. Additionally, DLPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] managed to generate an average of -$7,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLPN.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 7.60% of DLPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLPN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 327,980, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 million in DLPN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.69 million in DLPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN] by around 59,210 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 11,816 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 429,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLPN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,857 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 11,816 shares during the same period.