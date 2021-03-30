Cyanotech Corporation [CYAN] Is Currently 30.60 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cyanotech Corporation [NASDAQ: CYAN] gained 30.60% on the last trading session, reaching $4.14 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Cyanotech Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021.

Cyanotech Corporation (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health products, announced financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2021, ended December 31, 2020.

Cyanotech’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerald R. Cysewski, Ph.D., said: “Our current quarter results were affected by the timing of product received by customers from our carriers, as well as lower gross profit due to the sale of higher cost inventory. Our e-commerce sales continue to perform well as consumers’ shopping preferences have shifted.”.

Cyanotech Corporation represents 6.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.59 million with the latest information. CYAN stock price has been found in the range of $3.85 to $6.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.89K shares, CYAN reached a trading volume of 14462894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cyanotech Corporation [CYAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyanotech Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYAN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CYAN stock

Cyanotech Corporation [CYAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.20. With this latest performance, CYAN shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Cyanotech Corporation [CYAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Cyanotech Corporation [CYAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyanotech Corporation [CYAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.30 and a Gross Margin at +39.81. Cyanotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.21.

Return on Total Capital for CYAN is now 4.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyanotech Corporation [CYAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.35. Additionally, CYAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyanotech Corporation [CYAN] managed to generate an average of $4,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Cyanotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cyanotech Corporation [CYAN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 25.40% of CYAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYAN stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 375,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 182,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in CYAN stocks shares; and COASTLINE TRUST CO, currently with $0.26 million in CYAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyanotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Cyanotech Corporation [NASDAQ:CYAN] by around 18,040 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 20,638 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 648,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 687,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYAN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,300 shares during the same period.