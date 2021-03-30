Craig Hallum lifts Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trinity Biotech plc [NASDAQ: TRIB] traded at a high on 03/29/21, posting a 24.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.07. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Trinity Biotech Announces Quarter 4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal Year 2020 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1498551 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trinity Biotech plc stands at 20.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.32%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 503.57K shares, TRIB reached a trading volume of 1498551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Trinity Biotech plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2015, representing the official price target for Trinity Biotech plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $20, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on TRIB stock. On July 22, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for TRIB shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinity Biotech plc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has TRIB stock performed recently?

Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, TRIB shares dropped by -24.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 415.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.13 and a Gross Margin at +47.64. Trinity Biotech plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.54.

Return on Total Capital for TRIB is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,107.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.57. Additionally, TRIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Trinity Biotech plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trinity Biotech plc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trinity Biotech plc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Trinity Biotech plc [TRIB]

There are presently around $24 million, or 27.60% of TRIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,906,806, which is approximately 13.753% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,681,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.84 million in TRIB stocks shares; and STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.04 million in TRIB stock with ownership of nearly -27.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trinity Biotech plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Trinity Biotech plc [NASDAQ:TRIB] by around 690,186 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,056,534 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,189,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,936,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 263,134 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 600,056 shares during the same period.