Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] Stock trading around $3.84 per share: What’s Next?

Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX: MCF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.90%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Contango Oil & Gas Co. to Host Earnings Call.

Contango Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MCF) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75522.

Over the last 12 months, MCF stock rose by 202.36%. The average equity rating for MCF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $746.96 million, with 131.69 million shares outstanding and 124.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, MCF stock reached a trading volume of 1272272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]:

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Contango Oil & Gas Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Contango Oil & Gas Company is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCF in the course of the last twelve months was 50.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MCF Stock Performance Analysis:

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90. With this latest performance, MCF shares dropped by -21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Contango Oil & Gas Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.27 and a Gross Margin at -5.18. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCF is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -251.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.12. Additionally, MCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] managed to generate an average of -$806,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Contango Oil & Gas Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MCF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCF.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $174 million, or 26.70% of MCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,495,058, which is approximately 26.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 7,486,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.75 million in MCF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.57 million in MCF stock with ownership of nearly 19.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX:MCF] by around 11,302,321 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 12,493,027 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,521,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,316,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCF stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,283,001 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 11,194,558 shares during the same period.