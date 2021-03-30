Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Stock trading around $1.34 per share: What’s Next?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.82%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Teams Up with Steve Aoki to Create One of the Most Popular Online Live Shows on Apr. 23rd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), invites one of the world’s top 100 DJ stars, “Master” Steve Aoki, to the global entertainment sharing platform Color Star APP on Apr. 23rd, introducing one of the most popular online live shows and filling the world with music. Just as flowers blossom and everything grows in the spring, so too energies that have been suppressed for an entire winter will find their release.

Steve Aoki is a well-known Grammy nominated DJ, record producer, and record executive in the international electronic music industry. He ranked top ten among the world’s top 100 DJs list last year by EmpoTV, and is also active in fashion design for various brands. He has designed fashion items, infused with his own personality, for a number of internationally renowned brands. He founded Dim Mak, a famous label encompassing both music records and fashion apparel.

Over the last 12 months, CSCW stock rose by 41.80%.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.76 million, with 58.81 million shares outstanding and 41.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.88M shares, CSCW stock reached a trading volume of 10925330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.82. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 45.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.82 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9706, while it was recorded at 1.3800 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8129 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 70,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.76% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 114,676 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 315,350 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 304,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,676 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 315,350 shares during the same period.