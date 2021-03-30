Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $14

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [NASDAQ: APOP] traded at a low on 03/29/21, posting a -16.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.37. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Cellect Biotechnology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: “APOP”), a developer of innovative technology that enables the functional selection of stem cells, today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

On March 24, the Company announced a strategic merger agreement with privately held Quoin Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Quoin has secured $25 million in committed funding from a highly regarded, institutional healthcare investor. Current Cellect shareholders will retain approximately 25% of the combined shares before investment. The merger is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2021. Cellect has also signed an agreement to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Cellect Biotherapeutics, to EnCellX, Inc. – a newly founded biotechnology company based in San-Diego, CA. – to continue the development of Cellect’s products.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1143263 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. stands at 19.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.80%.

The market cap for APOP stock reached $13.17 million, with 3.91 million shares outstanding and 3.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, APOP reached a trading volume of 1143263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88.

How has APOP stock performed recently?

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.42. With this latest performance, APOP shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for APOP is now -150.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.23. Additionally, APOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] managed to generate an average of -$336,955 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APOP.

Insider trade positions for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]

Positions in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [NASDAQ:APOP] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 157,425 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APOP stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 83,256 shares during the same period.