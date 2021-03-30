Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] is 322.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] loss -2.25% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Delivery of the M/T Wonder Sirius.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that, on March 22, 2021, it took delivery of the M/T Wonder Sirius, the 2005 Korean-built Aframax LR2 tanker it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on February 11, 2021.

The M/T Wonder Sirius is currently employed under a time charter contract with minimum duration of about one year at a minimum gross daily hire of $15,000. The M/T Wonder Sirius acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

Castor Maritime Inc. represents 508.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $397.66 million with the latest information. CTRM stock price has been found in the range of $0.7797 to $0.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 193.93M shares, CTRM reached a trading volume of 27011913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94.

Trading performance analysis for CTRM stock

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.16. With this latest performance, CTRM shares dropped by -21.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 429.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8770, while it was recorded at 0.8136 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3832 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.62. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.12.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.34. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of $1,200,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

An analysis of insider ownership at Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]

There are presently around $11 million, or 13.90% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 4,940,217, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.95% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 4,086,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 million in CTRM stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.23 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 13,721,761 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,545,739 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 987,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,279,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,715,735 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 142,598 shares during the same period.