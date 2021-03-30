Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] – find out why.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CLDX] slipped around -3.28 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.47 at the close of the session, down -13.81%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Celldex Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today reported business and financial highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“Celldex made significant progress across our pipeline in 2020 and today continued this momentum with the announcement of compelling interim results from our ongoing Phase 1b study of CDX-0159 in chronic inducible urticaria where we have observed an 80% complete response rate and a well-tolerated safety profile to date,” said Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex Therapeutics. “These data support the novel mechanism of CDX-0159 and the potential broad applicability of this compound in mast cell driven diseases. Based on these results, we are expanding the study to also include patients with cholinergic urticaria and look forward to presenting updated results from the cold induced and symptomatic dermographism cohorts this summer. We also anticipate results from the ongoing Phase 1b study in chronic spontaneous urticaria by the end of the year and are on track to initiate a third study in prurigo nodularis in the fourth quarter.”.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 16.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLDX Stock saw the intraday high of $23.46 and lowest of $15.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.17, which means current price is +33.18% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 622.31K shares, CLDX reached a trading volume of 7856902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDX shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2017, representing the official price target for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 196.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61.

How has CLDX stock performed recently?

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.51. With this latest performance, CLDX shares dropped by -24.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1006.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.04, while it was recorded at 24.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1526.03. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1423.96.

Return on Total Capital for CLDX is now -49.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.89. Additionally, CLDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] managed to generate an average of -$391,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

Earnings analysis for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDX.

Insider trade positions for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]

There are presently around $779 million, or 93.90% of CLDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDX stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 3,422,855, which is approximately 9.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 2,711,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.51 million in CLDX stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $51.17 million in CLDX stock with ownership of nearly 21.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CLDX] by around 15,751,402 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 8,166,303 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,142,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,060,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,061,834 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 6,230,006 shares during the same period.