Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] is 35.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alithya Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ALYA] closed the trading session at $2.83 on 03/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.51, while the highest price level was $2.84. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Alithya to Acquire R3D Conseil and Sign C$600 Million in Commercial Agreements.

Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) (“Alithya”), a strategy and digital transformation leader with more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe, is pleased to announce that a definitive agreement has been reached for the acquisition of R3D Conseil, a private Quebec firm that specializes in digital solutions. This transaction includes annual minimum volume commitments totalling approximately C$600 million in combined revenues during the initial 10-year term commercial agreements with Québecor and Beneva (via its subsidiary, La Capitale), two of R3D Conseil’s indirect principal shareholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.41 percent and weekly performance of 15.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, ALYA reached to a volume of 1183446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alithya Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87.

Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.51. With this latest performance, ALYA shares gained by 29.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.32 for Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.03 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. Alithya Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.22.

Return on Total Capital for ALYA is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.18. Additionally, ALYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] managed to generate an average of -$18,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alithya Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $45 million, or 40.52% of ALYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALYA stocks are: CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP with ownership of 5,973,651, which is approximately -1.876% of the company’s market cap and around 26.60% of the total institutional ownership; ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC, holding 1,899,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.38 million in ALYA stocks shares; and VERDENCE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $3.36 million in ALYA stock with ownership of nearly -6.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alithya Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Alithya Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ALYA] by around 411,656 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 327,479 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 15,188,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,927,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALYA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,784 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42 shares during the same period.