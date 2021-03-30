Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] Revenue clocked in at $15.00 million, up 33.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARPO] closed the trading session at $1.31 on 03/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $1.48. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Aerpio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Ended fourth quarter 2020 with $42.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Aerpio is currently evaluating a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value from existing clinical and preclinical assets and cash resources.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.67 percent and weekly performance of -20.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, ARPO reached to a volume of 2221133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARPO shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2018, representing the official price target for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

ARPO stock trade performance evaluation

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.61. With this latest performance, ARPO shares dropped by -26.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6156, while it was recorded at 1.5140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4417 for the last 200 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.38. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.77.

Return on Total Capital for ARPO is now -15.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.16. Additionally, ARPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] managed to generate an average of -$359,610 per employee.Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.00 and a Current Ratio set at 24.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARPO.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26 million, or 46.00% of ARPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARPO stocks are: SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 5,621,835, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.18% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,193,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.8 million in ARPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.55 million in ARPO stock with ownership of nearly 130.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO] by around 8,785,482 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 6,462,478 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,521,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,769,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARPO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,417,006 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 296,384 shares during the same period.