why Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $302.54

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] jumped around 18.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $235.00 at the close of the session, up 8.32%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021.

Product revenue of $178.3 million in the fourth quarter, representing 116% year-over-year growth.

Remaining performance obligations of $1.3 billion, representing 213% year-over-year growth.

Snowflake Inc. stock is now -16.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $235.00 and lowest of $219.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 429.00, which means current price is +14.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 8938596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $302.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNOW stock. On March 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNOW shares from 270 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 15.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 103.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.19.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.87 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 265.76, while it was recorded at 220.26 for the last single week of trading.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.87 and a Gross Margin at +58.84. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.06.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $17,927 million, or 96.59% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 9,491,575, which is approximately 2159.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 8,858,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.52 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 359.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 34,367,853 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 24,324,988 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 17,590,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,283,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,705,590 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 19,355,335 shares during the same period.