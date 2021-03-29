why Exelon Corporation [EXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.27

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] jumped around 0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.53 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Exelon Teams Win EPRI 2020 Technology Transfer Awards for Innovation.

Employees from BGE, ComEd, PECO, PHI and Exelon Generation collaborated on projects that will contribute to a safer and more reliable clean energy future.

Three project teams led by Exelon engineers and innovators have been selected to receive the Electric Power Research Institute’s (EPRI) 2020 Technology Transfer Awards, underscoring Exelon’s commitment to powering a cleaner and brighter future for customers and communities.

Exelon Corporation stock is now 3.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXC Stock saw the intraday high of $43.65 and lowest of $43.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.02, which means current price is +13.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 3830861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $46 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.06, while it was recorded at 43.08 for the last single week of trading, and 39.93 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corporation posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -0.34%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $33,537 million, or 81.00% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,391,341, which is approximately -1.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,161,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.28 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -3.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 57,697,385 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 59,017,921 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 653,722,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 770,437,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,846,376 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,808,138 shares during the same period.